‘Sörsátor’ 2024 Spring at the Faculty of Engineering – detailed programs

The Student Self-Government of the Faculty of Engineering welcomed the young people with concerts and competitions between April 15-17.

Name of the event series: MK SÖRSÁTOR 2024 TAVASZ

Time: 15-16-17th April, 2024.

Place: Lovarda and its neighborhood

MONDAY

Performers:

– Cifra zenekar (17:00)

– Tóth Bence Zelenák Krisztián és Kis Kővágó Patrik (23:00)

– Nótár Mary (1:00)

Resident:

– Sunny

ADMISSION IS FREE FOR THE DURING THE COOKING CONTEST! TICKET

CHECK AFTER 21:00!

Attendant programs:

– Cooking Contest

– Sörsátor marriage

Cooking Contest:

The application is on the venue.

We can support you with firewood.

Start: 17:00

Jury: 19:00-22:00

Results 23:00

Sörsátor marriage

Find your match at the MK sörsátor, pay your respects to our dedicated beer priests, and marry in an unusual ceremony!

TUESDAY

Performers:

– Prerenderz (23:00)

– Irígy Hónaljmirigy (1:00)

Resident:

-djtalajfeatmckele

Attendant programs:

– Pub sports / Poker, Foosball, Darts (17:00)

– Chilli Eating Contest

– Box

– Sörsátor marriage

Pub sports:

PRIZES: The first three winners will receive a valuable drink prize!

To make things run smoothly, please arrive at 4:45 p.m.!

Sörsátor marriage

Find your match at the MK sörsátor, pay your respects to our dedicated beer priests, and marry in an unusual ceremony!

WEDNESDAY

Performers:

– Lakatos László (Stand up) (21:00)

– Koósz Milán (23:50)

– Strong R. (1:00)

Resident:

– Gruber

Attendant programs:

– Beer pong championship (17:00)

– Sörsátor Challange (19:00)

Sörpong Championship:

PRIZES: The first three couples will receive a valuable drink prize!

To make things run smoothly, please arrive with your partner at 4:30 p.m.!

Sörsátor Challange

Please take part in our contest series consisting of several stations, get a stamp on your passport and collect your drink prize!

Sörsátor marriage

Find your match at the MK sörsátor, pay your respects to our dedicated beer priests, and marry in an unusual ceremony!

TICKETS:

UD students:

Daily ticket: 2,000 HIUF

3-day pass: 4,000 HUF

Outsiders:

Daily ticket: 2,500 HUF

3-day pass: 5,000 HUF

The organizers welcome everyone: university students, professors and alumni members.

The organizers reserve the right to change programs and admissions!

The official transport partner of the event is City Taxi, who offer a 5% discount for the event.

More information at the Facebook-event.