Pál Lieli, a dear instructor at the University of Debrecen, has passed away

We received the sad news of the passing of Dr. Pál Lieli, a teacher and scholar in the Department of English Linguistics at the University of Debrecen.

He had been a member of the Institute of English and American studies since 1993, and he was very loved, respected and appreciated by both his colleagues and his students. He had a lovely personality and he was an outstanding instructor who actively participated in research and social activities even after his retirement.

May he rest in peace.

 

Source, photo: Department of English Linguistics, University of Debrecen Facebook page

