ChatGPT in Higher Education: From Threat to Tool – Leveraging AI for Student Success

IEAS is happy to invite everyone to a talk by Dr. Nicholas Lee Boon Kheng from Sunway University, Malaysia.

This presentation explores the innovative use of ChatGPT in higher education. ChatGPT is a cutting-edge AI tool that has the potential to transform the learning experience in higher education, including personalized learning and language learning. The presentation will also address the issue of plagiarism and the potential impact of ChatGPT on academic integrity. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the benefits and challenges associated with ChatGPT in higher education.

Date: 29th March (Wednesday) 12:30 p.m.