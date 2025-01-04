Snowing might occur today

In the southwestern part of Hungary, the weather may remain foggy and cloudy for a longer period of time, here tin drizzle, snow flurries, and snow showers may occur.

Elsewhere, partly cloudy and sunny weather is expected today, but in places there may also be moderately or heavily cloudy periods. In the afternoon, a veil cloud will appear from the west, which may even filter the sun’s light. There will be no significant precipitation, reports HungaroMet.

According to Időkép, there may be flurries of snow and light snowfall in the northeast and the higher parts of the North Central Mountains, sleet may form again in the north-central regions, while in some places further west, less rain is likely.



The north-west and west winds will be brisk, then moderate and weaken in the afternoon, and the air movement will turn to the south in an increasingly large area. The highest daytime temperature is mainly expected to be around 3-4 degrees, but we can also measure values ​​around freezing point, especially in more permanently foggy regions. By late evening, the air cools down to between -8 and 0 degrees. Cloudy weather is expected in the evening and at night, but the cloud cover will thicken from time to time. Fog and stratus clouds may form in patches in windless northeastern landscapes. Precipitation is unlikely. The southerly wind will generally be weak or moderate, only in Transdanubia it may pick up in places. The lowest night temperature is mainly expected to be between -8 and -2 degrees, but it can be several degrees colder in the frost corners.





idokep.hu

pixabay