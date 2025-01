The engine compartment of a car caught fire on Szoboszlói road in Debrecen on Thursday.

Professional firefighters from Debrecen extinguished the fire with a water jet and hand tools.

This is not the first time that cars have been set on fire in Debrecen: in 2024, there were several such cases in the city, some of which were committed out of revenge.





debreceninap.hu

katasztrofavedelem.hu