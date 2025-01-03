New managing director at DV Parking

István Nyikos, the former managing director of DV Parking, retired at the end of last year. As of January 1, 2025, András Fodor has taken over the position at the helm of the company.

István Nyikos led DV Parking Kft. for 10 years. In Debrecen, the paid parking system’s management was taken over by DKV Zrt. in 2002. The outgoing director already played a key role at that time in organizing and establishing the new responsibilities. He served as head of the business unit until 2015 when the new parking company was founded.

Since the establishment of DV Parking Kft., several modernizations have been carried out under his leadership in the parking sector. Over the past decade, the company introduced the Rollet application, renewed parking machines, took over the operation of the airport parking lot, and built the paid parking area on Széchenyi Street. DV Parking Kft. also operates electric charging stations, which have been supported by the development of a highly advanced application. Following the construction of the Sas Street underground garage, the city entrusted its operation to DV Parking Kft., and the company also introduced QR code-based day ticket purchasing in Debrecen.

Although retired, István Nyikos will remain involved with the company, assisting the new managing director, András Fodor, as a project manager. His responsibilities will include coordinating the introduction of a new parking system under the leadership of the managing director.

DV Zrt. expresses its gratitude to István Nyikos for his outstanding work and wishes him many years of health and happiness in his retirement.

(DV Parking)