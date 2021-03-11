Kovács Hails Hungary Vaccination Strategy

Contrary to Politico’s claims, Hungary’s vaccination programme is among Europe’s most successful, the state secretary for international communication and relations has said.

On Tuesday, the media outlet sought to cast doubt over the success of Hungary’s strategy of procuring vaccines from the East, writing that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine accounted for less than 3% of Hungary’s vaccine supply, while China’s Sinopharm made up around 32%. Hungary is in second place in the European Union ranking in terms of vaccinations per capita, with 11% of the population having been vaccinated compared with the EU average of 6%, Zoltán Kovács said on Facebook. Hungary, he added, was right to have refused to toe the European Union line on vaccines, instead procuring jabs on its own, giving it access to five types of vaccines instead of just three. “Many in Brussels are obviously annoyed by Hungary’s results,” Kovács said. He noted that 1,107,791 people have received their first jab, while 317,906 people have had both inoculations. Of the 2.1 million available vaccines in Hungary, 1.4 million have already been administered and more than 530,000 doses will be used this week, the state secretary added.

