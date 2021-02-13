Lowest Temperature Recorded in Bükk Mountains

According to Met Hír, record lowest temperature has been measured in a dolina on Bükk Plateau in the morning of 13th February, 2021.

 

This morning, an astonishing value was measured in a dolina on the Bükk Plateau, the temperature dropped to -35.5 Celsius.

It is interesting that such a low temperature has not been measured in Hungary so far (Hungary’s official minimum temperature record is -35.0 ° C, Miskolc-Görömbölytapolca, February 16th, 1940).

It is important to note that it was certainly colder in Hungary before, but this special microclimate has only been measured since 2009.

