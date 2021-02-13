Air Quality Worsens Across Hungary

Air quality has deteriorated across Hungary due to a high concentration of airborne particulates, the National Public Health Centre (NNK) said.

NNK declared air quality to be “unhealthy” in Putnok, in northeast Hungary, and in Nyíregyhaza, in the east. Concentrations of particulates are also considered to be too high in Budapest, Debrecen, Miskolc, Salgótarján, Dunaújváros, Székesfehérvár, Szolnok and several other cities and towns, NNK said. Forecasts show air quality is expected to deteriorate further in most places, it said. NNK advised vulnerable groups such as children, people suffering from respiratory diseases and the elderly in those cities to spend less time outdoors as the effects of the air pollution level can be dangerous for them.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay