Highest Level Heat Alert Issued for Wednesday-Friday

The chief medical officer has issued a highest-level heat alert in effect from Wednesday until Friday midnight, based on a forecast by the weather service and on the public health centre’s (NNK) recommendation.

The NNK and the national disaster management authority warned in a joint statement on Tuesday that extreme hot weather puts extra stress on the body and could cause fatigue. They recommend taking plenty of rest and avoiding hard physical work, as well as avoiding extended sport activities like jogging and cycling during the hottest period of the day. Drivers have also been cautioned of the unfavourable effects extreme heat could have on them. A highest level third-degree heat alert is issued when the median temperature reaches 27 degrees Celsius for three days in a row.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay