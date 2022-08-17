Heat, Drought Halve Hungary Apple Crop

The drought and hot weather is expected to reduce Hungary’s apple crop to around 300,000 tonnes this year, just half of the average harvest in recent years, professional association Fruitveb said on Tuesday.

 

The juice apple crop is expected to reach 170,000-190,000 tonnes. Fruitveb said 2022 could be a “watershed” year for growers whose focus is now on cutting losses rather than making profit. Last year, the apple harvest was close to 515,000 tonnes, data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH) showed.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

