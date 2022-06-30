Jobbik Urges Higher Wages for Police

Opposition Jobbik is urging higher wages for police.

Zoltán Sas, a party lawmaker and head of parliament’s national security committee, told an online press briefing that one of the biggest problems connected with next year’s budget was that police wages had been neglected. The monthly basic salary for police (38,650 forints) has not changed for the past 14 years, and the actual salary paid 160,000-180,000 forints (EUR 400-450) was insufficient, he said, calling for an immediate wage hike since this could help staunch a staff exodus, which, he added, already threatened the proper functioning of the police force. The state could lose one of its basic pillars if the police cannot function, and this would “create an extremely dangerous situation for all of us,” he added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay