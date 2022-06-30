Over 10,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Tuesday

Europe
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Over 10,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Tuesday

Fully 5,819 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Tuesday, while another 4,449 from Ukraine crossed from Romania, the national police headquarters (ORFK) said.

 

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 259 people, ORFK told MTI on Wednesday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Budapest police received 54 refugees, 19 children among them, arriving by train, ORFK said.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

Related Posts

Monetary developments in the euro area: May 2022

Bácsi Éva

Many European schools and hospitals at risk from heat waves and floods: How to protect vulnerable groups from climate change?

Bácsi Éva

Ukrainian Musical Folklore Project Receives European Citizen’s Prize

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *