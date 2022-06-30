Hungary Record 3,042 New Covid Cases Last Week, 21 Fatalities

Fully 3,042 new Covid-19 cases were registered last week, while 21 people died in connection with the virus, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday in a round-up of last week’s data.

Altogether 6,411,804 have been vaccinated, with 6,198,798 having received a second shot, 3,884,105 a third, and 305,216 a fourth. There have been 1,928,125 Covid cases since the start of the outbreak and 46,647 have died. Currently there are 9,548 active infections and 233 Covid patients are hospitalised, 5 intubated on a ventilator. Fully 1,871,930 people have made a recovery.

