Industrial Output Down 6.1% in 2020

Industrial output in Hungary was down by an annual 6.1% in 2020, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said, confirming its first reading of data.

Headline industrial output increased by 5.8% year-on-year in December, a rise that was supported by two additional workdays in the period. Adjusted for those extra workdays, industrial output rose by 1.1%. In a month-on-month comparison, industrial output fell by a seasonally and workday-adjusted 2.4%. Industrial sector sales rose by 4.9% year-on-year in December. Domestic sales decreased by 1.2% but export sales climbed 9.4%.

