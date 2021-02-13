Hungary CPI Steady at 2.7% in January

Hungary’s annualised consumer price index was 2.7% in January, unchanged for the third month in a row, data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) on Friday shows.

Higher prices for spirts and tobacco — lifted by compulsory excise tax increases — continued to lift headline inflation. Prices in the category were up 9.9% in January, including a 16.5% jump in the price of tobacco products. Food prices increased by 3.9%, the slowest rate in more than two years. Consumer durable prices rose by 3.1% and clothing and footwear prices fell by 2.1%. Household energy prices edged up 0.3% and service prices increased by 1.7%. Prices in the category of goods that includes vehicle fuel inched down 0.1%, as vehicle fuel prices dropped 3.5%.

