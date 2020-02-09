Freshwater hyenas at the zoo

Come visit the Debrecen zoo’s exotic indoor exhibits to discover the many wonders of tropical flora and fauna. Iconic residents of the Palm House, red or red-bellied piranha are native to freshwater rivers across South America, where they serve as cleaners, much like hyenas and vultures in their own respective habitats. Piranha mostly feed on smaller invertebrates, fish and, occasionally, plants, but their sharp teeth and strong jaws allow them to easily chew through anything organic that gets in the water, including birds, mammals and carcasses. As part-time scavengers that consume potential sources of epidemics, they play a key role in the health of the rivers they inhabit.

When a shoal of piranha attacks, the water practically starts to boil – which is something you can also witness at the zoo’s daily feeding show, starting at 14:00.

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park