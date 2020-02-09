Nine people arrested by the police

Events of 8 February in numbers:

The police caught nine people and took another eleven to various police stations on 8 February 2020.

Three perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and one person was taken into custody on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by a Hungarian court. Five foreign people were taken into custody for staying illegally in the country.

Eight people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in seven cases.

There were two traffic accidents from which one resulted in minor injuries and one in serious ones.

Source: debreceninap.hu