Nine people arrested by the police

Police
Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Nine people arrested by the police

Events of 8 February in numbers:

The police caught nine people and took another eleven to various police stations on 8 February 2020.

Three perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and one person was taken into custody on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by a Hungarian court. Five foreign people were taken into custody for staying illegally in the country.

Eight people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in seven cases.

There were two traffic accidents from which one resulted in minor injuries and one in serious ones.

 

Source: debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

Stolen bicycle hidden under branches

Kurucz Judit

Summary of 4 February

Kurucz Judit

Three cars collide on main road no. 4

Kurucz Judit

Iris Properties

Debrecen, István út

18 m2 flat for rent
50 000 Ft

Debrecen, Bem tér

55 m2 flat for rent
120 000 Ft

Debrecen, Egyetem sugárút

43 m2 flat for rent
90 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *