There was a traffic accident between Földes and Berettyóújfalu on main road no. 42 this morning.

According to the available information, two trucks collided on main road no. 42 at 7.45 on 9 February 2020. Fortunately, no one got hurt in the accident.

For the time being, the circumstances of the accident are unknown; the police are investigating the case.

Source: debreceninap.hu