Drunk driver charged sfter hitting cyclist and leaving the scene

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against a man for failing to provide assistance after causing a dangerous situation, along with other criminal offenses. The defendant had been drinking alcohol before driving and hit a cyclist after noticing him too late.

According to the indictment, the man was driving from Nyíregyháza toward Hajdúnánás on the evening of October 13, 2024, on a road section without street lighting. Due to his intoxicated and inattentive state, he failed to notice a cyclist traveling ahead and crashed into him with the front of his vehicle. The victim was thrown onto the car, smashing the windshield, before falling to the ground.

The cyclist suffered injuries requiring more than eight days to heal.

Although the driver initially stopped after the crash, he suddenly turned around and fled the scene without checking whether the victim was injured or needed assistance.

Prosecutors say the defendant violated several traffic regulations, directly contributing to the accident.

The prosecution office has charged the man with failure to provide assistance by the person responsible for creating the dangerous situation and drunk driving causing serious bodily harm. Prosecutors requested a suspended prison sentence and a driving ban without holding a full trial.

Police photographs taken during the investigation show the shattered windshield and the damaged bicycle.

(ugyeszseg.hu)