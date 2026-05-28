As the first project of the local architectural heritage renovation program, a 100-year-old apartment building has been renovated in Debrecen

As the first completed project of the local architectural heritage renovation program, a century-old residential building on Szent Anna Street in downtown Debrecen has been fully renovated. To mark the occasion, Mayor László Papp presented commemorative certificates to representatives of the residents, designers, and construction companies during a press event held on site on Wednesday.

Papp recalled that the city assembly decided in April 2024 to launch a grant program supporting the renovation of locally protected historic buildings and architectural details as part of the city’s built heritage restoration initiative.

Under the program, one-time non-refundable financial support is provided for the renovation of locally protected properties. In addition to residential communities operating apartment buildings and housing cooperatives based in Debrecen, owners of traditional “cívis” houses and eclectic bourgeois homes are also eligible to participate.

The mayor added that this year’s budget for the program is 220 million forints, ten percent higher than the previous year, and the available funding may continue to grow in line with the city’s economic performance.

The renovation of the 42-apartment residential building located at the corner of Szent Anna and Batthyány streets cost a total of 400 million forints for the exterior refurbishment. The municipality contributed 200 million forints, while the remaining amount was covered by the residents. In addition, the residential community took out a 190 million forint loan for interior modernization works.

According to the mayor, the second project within the program is already underway on Kossuth Street, where another historic residential building is being renovated and is expected to be completed by August.