Once again, twin goats were born in the Zoo in Debrecen

The zoo in Debrecen can provide another, almost extraordinary good news about the house of its goat team, because on February 19 their new mother goat gave birth to a healthy pair of twins. Together with the two little goats, there are now a total of six offspring in addition to many joint games in the amusement park’s spacious game garden, where visitors can view them from birth. The baby boom is traditionally expected for the institution’s goats in the late winter-early spring period, but six babies were raised for the last time under the trees of the big forest.

Since the founding of the Debrecen Zoo, it has been trying to present not only the many special wild animal species of the world but also the domesticated animal species that are no less exotic in an urban environment. Goats (Capra hircus), one of the most popular inhabitants of the petting zoo, were domesticated at about the same time as sheep, making them one of the oldest farm animal species. It is kept primarily for its flesh and milk, but its hair, horns, and skin are also utilized; one of the finest yarns in the world, mohair, for example, is made from angora goat fur. After the cat, the goat is the most independent pet, so it can easily go back to the wildlife. It climbs extremely well, its sense of balance is also excellent; it is the only ruminant that can climb a tree.

debreceninap.hu