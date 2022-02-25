Yesterday’s events in Hajdú-Bihar county

At dawn on Thursday in Debrecen, at the intersection of Dorottya and Béla Bartók roads, a car struck a hydrant from which water began to flow. Professional firefighters from Debrecen intervened, securing the area, while waterworks specialists cut off the affected area.

Two cars collided in Egyek, at the intersection of Damjanich Street and Ady Endre Street. Municipal firefighters have intervened to remove the traffic obstruction.

Yesterday morning, a car slipped into the ditch near Hajdúnánás. Professional firefighters from Hajdúnánás and Hajdúböszörmény marched, rescuing the driver from the wreck with the help of a tension cutter. The ambulance service transported four people to the hospital.

A fire broke out in the passenger compartment of a car parked in the yard of a family house on Thursday in Biharkeresztes, Akác utca. The professional firefighters of Berettyóújfalu extinguished the fire with a jet of water.

Three cars collided in Dózsa György Street in Berettyóújfalu yesterday morning. Professional firefighters in Berettyóújfalu inspected the vehicles and disconnected the power supply. The ambulance service transported one person to the hospital from the scene.

Waste burned in Debrecen, on Apafája Street, in an area of ​​six square meters. The city’s professional firefighters extinguished the fire with a jet of water.

A van burned in full between Hajdúszová and Földes in the afternoon. Professional firefighters marched in Hajdúszoboszló, quenching the flames with a jet of water.

Late in the afternoon, a carbon monoxide sensor gave signals in Toldi Street, Hajdúnánás. Professional firefighters in Hajdúnánás carried out measurements that showed the presence of toxic gas in the air. The ambulance service transported two people from the family home to the hospital for further examinations.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate