IAEA Praises Hungarian University’s Nuclear Studies

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has praised the nuclear studies courses of the Budapest University of Technology (BME) after a review of the BSc and MSc courses between Dec. 14 and 17, the university said.

The IAEA generally offers high-level Knowledge Management Assist Visits to countries with the most advanced nuclear programmes, it said. By reviewing BME’s training programmes, the IAEA aims not only to support the host university, but also to gather international good practices to support similar programmes in other countries, it said.

Attila Aszódi, the dean of BME’s Faculty of Natural Sciences, said the international delegation concluded that the university’s nuclear technology programmes “are of impressive depth and breadth, providing students with a high quality and well-structured nuclear technology education and competences required in the nuclear industry.” The experts highlighted the importance for students to have access to a working training reactor on BME’s campus which aids a high-level education, the dean said. They advised the university to increase the international visibility of its nuclear training programmes and further tap alumni networking opportunities. The delegation comprised the IAEA’s mission head and experts from the Imperial College of London and the University of West Bohemia in the Czech Republic.

hungarymatters.hu