5 programs on which you can get to know Switzerland!

Thanks to the cultural days of ALL-IN Debrecen, October 3-9. through a number of programs, you can get to know the culture and economic functioning of Switzerland better.

It is hardly possible to meet Alpine horn players at any time here, so this is a truly unique opportunity for the public to get to know the huge instrument, its sound that spans the mountains and the musicians coming directly from the Alphorn Academy, who are expanding the horn, in an urban environment.

October 3, 2022 17:00 Tócóskert

October 4, 2022 17:00 Csapókert, Liget tér

October 6, 2022 16:00 Nagyerdő

October 7, 2022, 4:00 p.m. Csapó utca, Forum

October 8, 2022, 17:00 Reformed Great Church

The Apolló cinema is connected to the ALL-IN Debrecen Swiss Cultural Days with a film in Ukrainian and French, with Hungarian subtitles, which is about Olga, a 15-year-old Ukrainian gymnast: how she escapes to her father’s country, Switzerland, and how she tries to integrate into her new country and enter Europe To the Swiss gymnastics team preparing for the championship, while the revolution breaks out in the main square of Kyiv.

The main attraction of the Swiss Pavilion, which is open all week, is the Sunday Swiss Picnic, where the focus is on Swiss gastronomy. Specialties famous all over the world are served, such as raclette.

October 9, 2022 14:00-18:00 I Batthyány utca 24. yard

Why was Debrecen called the “Hungarian Geneva”? Why is the Swiss flag visible in Debrecen’s coat of arms? During the Swiss Days, those interested can discover the common threads that connect Switzerland and Debrecen on a themed city walk. in addition to interesting things, it also has surprises for the participants.

5. Find Happy Lilly!

Happy Lilly is a small wooden cow that has been carved and painted by hand in Switzerland for generations. Happy Lilly embodies Swiss values: modern and dynamic, but still clinging to tradition. It promotes the image of Switzerland worldwide through social media. October 3-9. and he will also be with us at the locations of the Swiss Days.

More details can be found on ALL-IN Debrecen’s Facebook page.

Főnix Rendezvényszervező Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft.