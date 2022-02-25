A significant part of the Hungarian army is grouped next to Hajdúhadház – photo gallery

The units of the Hungarian Armed Forces are constantly arriving in the eastern part of the country, the commander of the Hungarian Armed Forces said in Hajdúhadház on Thursday, after visiting the units that had already arrived at the Bocskai Rifle Brigade Training and Shooting Range No. 5 in Debrecen.

Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi told reporters on the spot that the redeployment had a dual purpose.

In the event that humanitarian assistance is needed, they can support home affairs forces in dealing with the wave of migrants. On the other hand, we have to be prepared for the worst: in the event of a drift of armed groups, the Hungarian Armed Forces must be ready and able to guarantee the safety of the Hungarian people, said the lieutenant general.

debreceninap.hu

Photos: MTI / Zsolt Czeglédi