The director of the Debrecen Surgical Clinic received a prestigious professional award

Dezső Tóth, associate professor and director of the Surgical Clinic at the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, has received this year’s Géza Kardos Memorial Medal in recognition of his pioneering work in the development of Hungarian surgery. The award was presented at the Miskolc Surgeons’ Meeting.

The memorial medal, established by the Géza Kardos Friendship Society, is awarded annually to a surgeon who plays a significant role in advancing Hungarian surgery while preserving classical surgical traditions and leading innovation in the field. The award commemorates Géza Kardos (1919–2004), a legendary chief surgeon from Miskolc known for his precision, dedication to patients, and influential professional legacy.

Speaking to hirek.unideb.hu, Tóth said the recognition represents a meeting of past and present in his career, reflecting both his years working in Miskolc County Hospital and his later achievements in minimally invasive and robot-assisted surgery in Debrecen.

He highlighted that his goals include further developing emergency surgical care, optimizing one-day surgery services, accelerating patient pathways, and strengthening the Surgical Clinic’s role as a nationally and internationally recognized center for oncological and robotic surgery training and excellence.

Tóth also emphasized the importance of integrating patient care, education, and scientific research through his leadership roles at both the Surgical Clinic and the university’s Institute of Surgery. He noted that mentoring PhD students, supporting young surgeons, and building international research collaborations are among his key priorities.

As an organizer of international medical congresses and a leadership member of the Hungarian Surgical Society, Tóth remains actively involved in shaping the future of Hungarian surgery. During the professional event in Miskolc, he and his colleagues also presented the latest innovations and achievements of the Debrecen Surgical Clinic.

(unideb.hu)