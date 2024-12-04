NFI Film Club: What are you watching?

Join the program on the 9th of December for the screening of Larry (dir.: Szilárd Bernáth, 2022). The film will be shown in Hungarian with English subtitles and followed by an English-language discussion.

The screening starts at 4 p.m. on 9th December at A Sziget (Main Building, University Library). The event is free for all the staff and students of the University of Debrecen, no registration is needed. The event is hosted by the Art Centre of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, the National Film Institute and the University Library.

About the film:

” It tells the story of Adam (Benett Vilmányi) who lives in isolation due to his stuttering, and hip-hop is the only way he can get rid of his speech impediment.”

Running time: 1h 48m