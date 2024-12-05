The French government has failed

The French National Assembly overthrew the government of Michel Barnier on Wednesday night.

The no-confidence motion initiated by the left-wing party alliance Nouveau Front Populaire and Marine Le Pen’s hallmark National Consolidation received 331 votes in the 577-member lower house. At least 288 votes were needed to overthrow the government.

In accordance with the constitution, Prime Minister Michel Barnier must now submit his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron.

Since 1962, there has been no example of the parliamentary overthrow of the government in France.





debreceninap.hu