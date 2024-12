A bus and a minivan crashed head-on on main road no. 56 between Bátaszék and Dunaszekcső, at the 27th kilometer section.

As a result of the collision, the bus overturned on its side.

According to police.hu, one person died on the spot in the accident.

The entire width of the main road was closed for the duration of the investigation and technical rescue.

24.hu

police.hu

pixabay