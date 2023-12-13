The National Manufacturing – Research – Teaching Center and Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences Was Established at the University of Debrecen

The project has been implemented with the help of European Union support within the framework of the Széchenyi 2020 program.

In accordance with the purpose of the project, the University of Debrecen created the National Manufacturing-Research-Education Center in a unique way in the region, which is both based on the University of Debrecen’s accumulated scientific experience in pharmaceutical sciences and significant practical knowledge gained in health industry developments.

The Faculty of Pharmacy (high tech) building forms a close unit with the central plant. The faculty building houses the faculty’s departments and teaching-research laboratories, where students participating in Hungarian and English-language courses can acquire high-quality theoretical and practical knowledge. The faculty building houses two lecture halls and several seminar rooms, as well as the Health Industry Institute, which manages R&D projects in the health industry. Student-friendly spaces await students here, where, in addition to acquiring knowledge, they will also have the opportunity to study and spend their free time.

During the project, the foundation was laid for the University of Debrecen Pharmaceutical Training and Research Center to become a research and development unit suitable for medium-scale production of pharmaceuticals, veterinary drugs and medicinal preparations, as well as applying innovative “high-tech” technologies based on the knowledge base of the University of Debrecen, as an independent industrial player. The central element of the project was innovation in the health industry and its presentation in education, as well as the synergistic cooperation of industry and the academic sector in order to facilitate multi-level innovation.

