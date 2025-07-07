Schoolboy indicted in Debrecen for shooting classmate with an airsoft gun

A 14-year-old student from Debrecen has been indicted after allegedly shooting a classmate with an airsoft gun at school, the Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office informed MTI on Monday.

According to the indictment, the incident took place on March 20 in the hallway of a Debrecen elementary school, where the teenager got into an argument with a 13-year-old classmate during a break. The quarrel stemmed from a disagreement during a previous video game session.

Upset by the argument, the boy took an airsoft gun from his clothing and fired at the other student, who was standing with his back turned. The plastic pellet hit the victim in the left shoulder but did not cause injury. However, the prosecutor’s office noted that the act was capable of causing alarm and outrage among those present at the school.

During the investigation by the Debrecen Police Department, the suspect admitted to the act. Police seized the toy gun along with a hand grenade-shaped container holding 129 pellets.

The prosecution has charged the minor with armed hooliganism and proposed that the court place him on probation with supervision during the trial period, and confiscate the seized weapon and ammunition, according to the Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office.

(MTI)