Nearly 800 students graduate as the Faculty of Humanities concludes the summer commencement series at the University of Debrecen

The University of Debrecen (UD) concluded its summer graduation ceremony series on Saturday with the commencement celebration of the Faculty of Humanities (BTK). At the event, nearly 800 graduating students received their diplomas, and several rector’s and faculty awards, as well as recognitions from the Student Government of UD, were presented.

Among the first to receive diplomas were 236 full-time undergraduate students, who completed their studies in programs such as English and American Studies, Dutch and German Philology, Library and Information Science, Communication and Media Studies, Community Organization, Hungarian Studies, International Studies, Ethnography, Education, Political Science, Italian and French Romance Languages, Liberal Arts, Russian Studies, Social Work, Sociology, and History.

– “Many of you are saying goodbye to your Alma Mater today, stepping into a new and as yet unknown phase of life, one that is surely filled with hopes. Perhaps you already know where you’re heading, maybe you already have a job lined up—or you might still be searching. And there are many among you who, now armed with your diploma and the knowledge you’ve gained, choose to continue your studies—hopefully in one of the master’s programs offered by the Faculty of Humanities,” said Dr. Péter Csatár in his ceremonial address.

The Strategic and Economic Vice-Dean of the Faculty emphasized his hope that the university has not only imparted knowledge but has also taught students how to think critically, to question the world, and to find answers even to the most difficult problems. The Faculty of Humanities takes pride in teaching how to learn, helping students understand the world around them, and recognizing value even in darkness. As the Latin saying goes: non scholae, sed vitae discimus – “we do not learn for school, but for life.”

The ceremonies continued with the graduation of students in teacher training programs.

In the undivided teacher training program, 86 graduates received diplomas in subjects such as English Language and Culture, Hungarian, German, History and Civics, Biology, Ethics, IT, National and Ethnic Studies, Library Science, Cultural Community Education, Latin, Italian, Russian, Mathematics, Environmental Sciences, and Physical Education. In disciplinary master’s programs, 111 graduates completed degrees in American Studies, English Studies, Aesthetics, Translation and Interpretation, Communication and Media, Cultural Mediation, Ethnography, Education Science, Psychology, Russian Studies, Social Policy, Sociology, and History.

The event was honored by the presence of Annamária Pósánné Rácz, Deputy State Secretary for Higher Education and Adult Education at the Ministry of Culture and Innovation.

– “With more than 30,000 students, a diverse range of programs, and internationally recognized research, the University of Debrecen is one of Hungary’s largest and most versatile higher education institutions. The knowledge gained here lays the foundation for professional, personal, and societal engagement. You can be proud that your university is not only significant in size but also in its mindset. One sign of this is that the University of Debrecen was awarded the University of the Year 2025 title in the student-friendly institution category. This award confirms the institution’s efforts in supporting students, building communities, improving learning outcomes, and creating an environment that fosters personal development,” said Annamária Pósánné Rácz in her speech.

At the third ceremony on Saturday, 98 students graduated with bachelor’s degrees in full-time and part-time programs, 53 earned master’s degrees, 25 completed short-cycle teacher training programs, and 161 received diplomas from specialized further education programs.

In addition to the rector’s and dean’s honors and the awards presented by the Student Government of UD, diplomas were handed to students participating in the University’s Talent Development Program, and those completing their studies at the Imre Bán College for Cultural Studies and the István Hatvani College for Advanced Studies.

Earlier in June, the faculty held a separate graduation for five Chinese students who completed their master’s degrees in Hungarian Language and Literature. They are the second cohort to meet the graduation requirements in Hungarian at the University of Debrecen.

