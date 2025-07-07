Kid Cudi replaces A$AP Rocky at Sziget Festival

A$AP Rocky has recently canceled several of his scheduled European concerts in August, and this wave of cancellations has now reached Sziget as well. However, the organizers quickly found a replacement: Kid Cudi will headline the Main Stage on Friday at this year’s Sziget Festival.

Grammy-winning American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, and producer Kid Cudi has been announced as one of this year’s Sziget headliners after A$AP Rocky unexpectedly canceled multiple European shows, including his performance in Budapest, the organizers announced.

Cudi is considered one of the most intriguing figures in American hip-hop and R&B culture—a true musical trendsetter. He burst onto the scene in 2008 and quickly rose to the top of the Billboard charts with his debut album Man on the Moon: The End of Day, which achieved double platinum status. Over the course of his career, he has released several successful albums, sold more than 22 million records, and earned two Grammy Awards. According to recent news, Cudi is currently working on a new album, with its first single, Neverland, released this May.

Kid Cudi’s real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi—a notable fact, as he was the first musical inspiration for Travis Scott, who adopted “Scott” in his stage name out of respect. Travis has said he’s always been a huge fan and looks up to Cudi as a real-life “superhero.”