The teachers of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen received high-level professional recognition

Three professionals from the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen received recognition thanks to their creative activities and their unique, virtuosic performance. The instructors were ranked among the best in national and international competitions.

Bartók Rádió announced a music competition under the title Petőfi 200, in which applicants could create choral works for the Hungarian Radio Children’s Choir using Sándor Petőfi’s poems or their details. The purpose of the call was to celebrate the spirit of the reform era with music, to connect the various arts and to introduce the youngest generation to the significance of Petőfi’s oeuvre.

The works chosen as the best of the competition were presented at the children’s choir’s concert at the Academy of Music, where the authors of the winning pieces were also awarded. At the event, Katalin Szalai, master teacher of the Department of Vocal and Opera Studies of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen, performed Mr. Pinty, which won first place in the competition. The lecturer of the University of Debrecen received the winner’s certificate on the stage of the Academy of Music.

During the competition, the teacher of the Brass and Percussion Department of the Faculty of Music, József Sárvári (on the left side of the photo) was also awarded for his work. The piece “Szeget szeggel” won third place.

Gergő Csorba, teaching assistant at the Department of Strings of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen, received international recognition and was awarded the world’s leading online music competition, the International BTHVN Wien Music Competition series. The competition, whose purpose is to allow young talented musicians to develop and compete, is organized annually. Musicians of any nationality and age could apply in the categories of piano, strings, strings and wind instruments, as well as vocal and chamber music. The applications had to be sent via video, which were then evaluated and ranked by a professional jury of renowned foreign artists.

Among the submitted works, the specialist from the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen was chosen as the best in the category of guitarists, who beat two Italian artists and brought home the first prize in the competition from Vienna.

Gergő Csorba revealed that the recognition is great professional feedback regarding his decades of work, a confirmation that he is constantly developing and that success is also of great importance to the University of Debrecen.

The award ceremony and the gala concert were held in the imposing building of the Vienna Musikverein, the site of the New Year’s concerts.

(unideb.hu)

Photo: MTI