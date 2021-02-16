Spring Remedies for Winter

Winter is a prime season for respiratory illnesses but there is a lot we can do to combat them if we put a little thought to it and have medicinal herbs at our disposal.

Some natural essential oils are known to have disinfectant and respiratory relief properties; lemon, for instance, is highly effective, but so are lavender, clove, eucalyptus, tangerine and cinnamon, all with an antibacterial effect. We can use them pure or even in a mix since different essential oils may enhance each other – pleasant and effective combinations include lavender and tangerine or peppermint, eucalyptus and rosemary.

Herbal teas are also very useful as, on top of hydration, most of them have anti-inflammatory, perspiratory and anti-mucus properties. Effective ingredients include lemon balm, linden flowers, black elder flowers, chamomile, thyme and rosemary.

Come check out our rich collection of beneficial herbs in our Scent Garden after we reopen.

