The January 1st heat record was broken in Hungary

The national daily heat record on January 1 was broken: 18.9 degrees Celsius were measured in Selly on Sunday, the National Meteorological Service wrote on its Facebook page based on preliminary data.

They wrote that the daily national heat record was broken on Sunday, as expected, and the maximums were between 12 and 19 degrees in the sunnier regions of the country in the air mass of subtropical origin coming from the southwest.

In the end, 18.9 degrees measured in Selly turned out to be the highest, which is 1.4 degrees more than the daily peak of 17.5 degrees measured last year in Főnyed, they wrote. They added: compared to the old maximum, higher temperatures were measured at approximately 15 measuring stations on Sunday.

It was also announced that the Budapest record was not broken in the end: the automatic temperature in Ferihegy was 13.7 degrees, which is 0.7 degrees below the value in Lágymány last year. They noted: 16.2 degrees were recorded in Gyálo, approximately 8 kilometers south of the Ferihegy meter.

The meteorological service indicated that the daily national record on January 2nd is “almost guaranteed”, as it was only 16.4 degrees from 1992.

MTI