Hungary Records 8,883 New Covid Infections, 97 Deaths

Altogether 97 patients died of a Covid-related illness over the past 24 hours, while 8,883 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday.

So far 6,384,088 people have received a first jab, while 6,144,019 have been double-jabbed. Fully 3,773,694 Hungarians have received a booster shot. The number of active infections stands at 209,035, while hospitals are treating 5,166 Covid-19 patients, 203 of whom are intubated on a ventilator. Since the first outbreak, 1,730,366 have been registered with the virus, while 42,851 deaths have been recorded. Fully 1,478,480 people have made a recovery.

