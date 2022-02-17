70 km / h Strong Wind Arrives in Hajdú-Bihar County, Weather Alerts Issued for Several Counties

In the morning, the south-westerN wind gradually intensifies, which can be accompanied mainly by stormy winds (65-80 km / h) in the north-eastern counties (Hajdúság, Nyírség) – warns the National Meteorological Service.

A cold front is forecast to arrive from the northwest in the afternoon, along which the wind will turn west, northwest over an increasing area and become more stormy (this is less likely in the southwest). The strongest gusts can be between 65-90 km / h, but in the northwest and in the north they can exceed 90 km / h. The air movement only loses its strength before Friday.

The meteorological service has issued an orange (second-degree) warning signal for several counties due to the strong wind, a lemon-yellow (first-degree) warning is still in force in Hajdú-Bihar, here the strongest wind gusts expected can exceed 70 km / h.

Showers (thunder, lightning) may arrive with the cold front – there is a slightly higher chance of this in the northeastern counties.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay