Holocaust Survivor Receives Hungarian Honour

Lily Ebert, a 98-year-old Hungarian survivor of the Holocaust living in London, has been decorated with Hungary’s Order of Merit, Knight’s Cross, in recognition for her efforts in Holocaust education.

The award was given by President János Áder and handed over to Ebert by Hungarian ambassador to the UK Ferenc Kumin at a ceremony in London late on Tuesday. Ebert was deported to Auschwitz-Birkenau from Hungary in 1944, and worked as a forced labourer in Leipzig until April 1945. She lived in Israel after the war and moved to England in 1967. At the ceremony, the awardee said she had made a vow back in Auschwitz that if she survived she would make all efforts to let the world know about her story and the story of those that perished. “The world must not forget about the most heinous crime ever committed against humanity,” she said.

hungarymatters.hu