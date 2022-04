Road construction works are being carried out on the University Avenue, therefore the ‘University Square’ stop in the direction of the University will be closed from Thursday, April 28th, until the opening of the plant on Sunday, May 29th. During the works, buses 10, 10A, 10Y, and 13 in the direction of Tudáspark / Pallag will stop at a temporary stop 50 meters away, DKV said.

Photo: DKV