The Debrecen Zoo awaits visitors with unlimited adventures on May 1st

With festive programs and the first unlimited adventures of the year, the zoo awaits the general public looking to have fun and relax on the anniversary of the opening of the country’s first rural zoo and only amusement park on the weekends of April 30 and May 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



The Mayan atmosphere will be provided by a common May tree decoration and a handcrafted nook, and the smaller ones will also have a face painting workshop. For a truly unforgettable experience, both days feature a highly successful armband promotion in recent years, returning a total of 13 times this year, including all weekends during the summer holidays, allowing guests who change their armband ticket to use all of the institution’s slot machines all day.

Wristband tickets can be redeemed at the same price as last year, ie in the case of Wristband Weekends for HUF 4,500 per person for adults and HUF 5,500 for children at the box office of the institution during the event or – providing convenient and accelerated access – in advance. All program elements are free of charge with admission.

Detailed program: www.zoodebrecen.hu

debreceninap.hu