11 Fatalities, Registered Infections Up 905 in Hungary

Eleven Covid-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours, while the number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary has risen by 905 to 31,480, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Monday morning.

The number of fatalities stands at 833, and 8,165 people have made a recovery. There are 22,482 active infections and 649 Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospital, 40 on ventilators. Altogether 20,199 people are in official home quarantine and 765,598 tests have been carried out.

Most infections have been registered in Budapest (11,231), followed by Pest County (4,164) and the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (1,667), Hajdú-Bihar (1,400) Fejér (1,353), Csongrád-Csanád (1,335) and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg (1,328). Tolna County has the fewest infections (303).

The Hungarian National Blood Transfusion Service has appealed to people who have recovered from the novel coronavirus to donate blood plasma for treating Covid-19 patients. The Southern Pest Central Hospital and the blood transfusion service welcome blood donations from people with a PCR positive result but who have been without symptoms for at least three weeks.

