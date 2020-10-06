Travel Restrictions Amended for V4 Countries

The government has decided to amend restrictions for travellers from countries in the Visegrad Group.

Earlier regulations for travellers from V4 countries expired on Sept. 30. Hungarian citizens and family members returning to Hungary from the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia, if they had booked accommodation in any of the V4 countries prior to the introduction of the current restrictions, are exempted from quarantine if they present one negative PCR test result. Until November 1, Czech, Polish and Slovak citizens who have booked accommodation in Hungary for October prior to the introduction of the restrictions also get exemption from quarantine if they present one negative PCR rest result, he added. The government decree enters into force on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said Visegrád Group countries are working to further tighten their cooperation in tackling the crisis. After talks with Tomáš Petříček, his Czech counterpart, in Prague, Szijjártó said, “We are in agreement that a mechanism should be set up to coordinate measures and exchange experiences.” Czech nationals who had earlier booked holidays in Hungary can, like last month, freely enter the country in October, he added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay