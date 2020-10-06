Top Court to Get New Head

Zsolt András Varga has been nominated to serve as president of the Kúria, Hungary’s supreme court, by President János Áder.

Varga has accepted the nomination and will succeed Péter Darák as head of the Kúria effective Jan. 1, 2021, according to a document on parliament’s website. The president of the Kúria is elected by parliament in a secret ballot for a nine-year term.

Varga graduated from the Faculty of Law at Budapest’s Eötvös Loránd University in 1995 before going on to obtain a PhD degree there. He was habilitated at the Pázmány Péter Catholic University. Varga has worked as a university professor since 2012. He worked at several prosecutor’s offices in Budapest before joining the Parliamentary Commissioner’s Office. He later became a member of the Venice Commission and served as a constitutional judge from 2014. Between 2017 and 2019 he was vice-chair of the Venice Commission’s subcommittee for international law, and later the subcommittee for constitutional law. Varga is also a member of the public body of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences.

