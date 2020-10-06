Top Court to Get New Head

Varga has accepted the nomination and will succeed Péter Darák as head of the Kúria effective Jan. 1, 2021, according to a document on parliament’s website. The president of the Kúria is elected by parliament in a secret ballot for a nine-year term.
Varga graduated from the Faculty of Law at Budapest’s Eötvös Loránd University in 1995 before going on to obtain a PhD degree there. He was habilitated at the Pázmány Péter Catholic University. Varga has worked as a university professor since 2012. He worked at several prosecutor’s offices in Budapest before joining the Parliamentary Commissioner’s Office. He later became a member of the Venice Commission and served as a constitutional judge from 2014. Between 2017 and 2019 he was vice-chair of the Venice Commission’s subcommittee for international law, and later the subcommittee for constitutional law. Varga is also a member of the public body of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences.
hungarymatters.hu
pixabay