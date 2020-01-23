Mineral water companies make sustainability commitments

Hungarian mineral water and soft drink makers have pledged to increase the share of recycled plastics in bottles to 50% by 2030, the industry association MAGYUSZ said, adding that they are the first among Hungarian food industry sectors to make sustainability commitments. Each company will launch their own campaign to popularise the selective collection of beverage packaging. The association said it would be justified to establish a PET bottle recycling plant in Hungary with support from the European Union and the government and called for incentives to support the expansion of recycled packaging materials.

Members of the association contribute around 3 billion forints (EUR 9m) a year to the cost of the selective collection of drinks packaging through the environmental product fee paid to the central budget.

MTI