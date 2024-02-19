Mild and Rainy Weather to Come on Monday

On Monday, the clouds will thicken from the north-west, but at the same time in the morning in the east and south-east there may be several hours of filtered sunshine.

Light rain and showers are likely from the frontal precipitation zone. In the late afternoon, in the north-west it starts to clear and the cloud cover decreases. In the south and then in Transdanubia, the northwest wind may pick up in places. The highest daytime temperature is usually between 8 and 14 degrees, but cooler weather is likely in the northeast. It will be the mildest in the southern regions and in the Fertő area. Late in the evening 4.9 degrees is likely.

kiderul.hu

pixabay