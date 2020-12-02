Air pollution has increased in several places

National
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Air pollution has increased in several places

In many places, air pollution has continued to rise due to high concentrations of particulate matter.

According to the data of the National Public Health Center (NNK) on Wednesday, the air is hazardous in Putnok, unhealthy in Miskolc, Kazincbarcika and Sajószentpéter.

In addition – also due to the host dust – the air of Budapest, Nyíregyháza, Salgótarján, Szolnok, Szeged, Tököl, Százhalombatta, Tatabánya, Székesfehérvár, Várpalota, Veszprém, Ajka and Pécs was considered objectionable.

The air hygiene index system includes four categories. The first is acceptable, the second is objectionable, the third is unhealthy, and the fourth is hazardous.

NNK has previously warned that children, the elderly, those with chronic respiratory and cardiovascular disease, and pregnant mothers exposed to mild air quality may experience mild respiratory symptoms such as coughing, respiratory irritation, or their symptoms may worsen.

Related Posts

4 Die, Registered Infections Up 484 By in Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Restrictions on Leaving and Visiting the Elderly Residential Home Maintained by the Municipality of Debrecen

Tóháti Zsuzsa

117 Covid-19 Fatalities, 3,929 New Cases

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *