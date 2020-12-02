Jazzday – online concerts in Hungarian locations

Culture
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Jazzday – online concerts in Hungarian locations

Online concerts are held at five venues in Budapest and one in highland from December 3 to 5.

International Jazz Day is held worldwide on April 30, but due to restrictions imposed in connection with the coronavirus epidemic, domestic events were delayed at that time. This is now being replaced by online concerts.

The venues of the current events are the Budapest Jazz Club, the Opus Jazz Club, the Fonó Buda Music Hall, the Jedermann, the iF Café, and the Cinema Club in Somorja, Slovakia. The organizers will share the concerts on this site.

(MTI)

