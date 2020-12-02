Advent candle lighting in the community space

Advent candle lighting in Debrecen this year – to slow down the spread of the coronavirus epidemic – will take place in a closed circle and can be followed live online.

On the second Sunday of Advent, Deputy Mayor István Puskás, Lutheran Pastor Richard Asztalos and Orthodox priest Barnabás Sipos will share their Christmas thoughts and light a candle of hope.

The broadcast will be on December 6, 2020 – 5 pm on the City of Debrecen Facebook page.

After that, there will be a concert by the students and lecturers of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen at the Debrecen Advent Facebook page.

– reported from the Mayor’s Office Communication.